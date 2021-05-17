TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $806.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820.40 million and the lowest is $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 178,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69. TopBuild has a one year low of $96.82 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

