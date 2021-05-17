Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.96. 709,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.