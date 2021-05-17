Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.96. 709,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

