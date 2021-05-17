Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $208,770.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $69.96. 272,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

