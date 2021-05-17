Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gonzalez Orlando Berges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00.

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 2,213,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

