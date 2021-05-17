Insider Selling: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $227.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,538,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.49.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.