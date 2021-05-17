Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

