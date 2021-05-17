Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $2,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Craig Lindner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,954. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

