ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0841 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,090.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00076562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00319238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012931 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00039623 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars.

