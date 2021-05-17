Goose Finance Trading Down 31.8% Over Last Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00020017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00084331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.01289061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00115612 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.