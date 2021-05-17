PIXEL Reaches 1-Day Volume of $705.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $50.97 million and $705.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.95 or 0.02422524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.54 or 0.00648520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003456 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.