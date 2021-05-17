Uquid Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.45 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $185.48 million and $7.45 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.55 or 0.00042877 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00084331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.01289061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00115612 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

