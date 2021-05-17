Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $1.39. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,096.39. 1,103,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 698.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

