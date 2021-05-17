Zacks: Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.53 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.36. 5,175,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

