Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

