Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. 3,111,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,559 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 136.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 131,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 566,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 150.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

