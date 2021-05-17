UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNCFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

