Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.35 and last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 11629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

