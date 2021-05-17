Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.88

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 200788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

