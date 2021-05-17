Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. 588,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

