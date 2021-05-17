Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €70.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.83 ($83.33).

Several brokerages have commented on FIE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, hitting €64.25 ($75.59). The stock had a trading volume of 36,212 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.87 and a 200 day moving average of €66.83. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

