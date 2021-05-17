Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 0.1% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $14.79 or 0.00033839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.69 million and $19,676.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00088104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00451950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00224937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.75 or 0.01296612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

