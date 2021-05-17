Global Social Chain Price Down 4.5% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $469,103.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00084608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.91 or 0.01290111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00115974 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

