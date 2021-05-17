National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$46.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.32.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.15. 115,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,453. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

