Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $309,262.54 and $343,532.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

