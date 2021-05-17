Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 180,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,581. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

