Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$245.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$245.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$184.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$198.79. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.08.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.