Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.