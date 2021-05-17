Ren Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $733.43 million and approximately $77.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

