SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00011660 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $197,556.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042123 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 538,999 coins and its circulating supply is 511,857 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

