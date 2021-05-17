International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $142.75. 1,433,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

