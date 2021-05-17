Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 402,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

