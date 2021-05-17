Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Appian stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 772,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,754. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

