MonaCoin Price Reaches $2.52 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005681 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $165.55 million and $15.64 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,335.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.86 or 0.07618934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.28 or 0.02481742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00653504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00204481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00785043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.50 or 0.00655246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00538424 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

