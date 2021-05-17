$1.84 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UNF traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.02. 34,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

