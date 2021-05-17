Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

