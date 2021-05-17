Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $108.03. 135,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

