Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BCV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,566. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

