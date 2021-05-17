Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.74

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 32042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

