Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $20.56

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.