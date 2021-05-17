GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.66. 115,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,211. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

