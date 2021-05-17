Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $184.50

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.58. The stock had a trading volume of 823,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $128.16 and a twelve month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

