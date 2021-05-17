Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.91. 182,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

