Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,362. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

