Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 775 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $230.81. 14,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,759. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.07 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

