Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical markets contributed well. Solid demand for process power delivery systems and growing clout of MAXstream RPS system were positives. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units was another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remained a tailwind. Additionally, increasing 5G investments benefited the company. Notably, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus-led supply chain constraints are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers, and telecom and networking markets remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

