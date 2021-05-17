UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.49. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $7.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,997. The stock has a market cap of $386.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

