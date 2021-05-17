$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 8,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.82.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

