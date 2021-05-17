Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,045.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.58. 17,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,151. PVH has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.