Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

5/13/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

5/10/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

5/5/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/4/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

5/3/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,019. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $349.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.