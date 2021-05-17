iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 13.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR stock opened at $111.11 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

